Booker totaled 25 points (8-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 win over the Pelicans.

While the Pelicans rallied back from a big deficit to make it a single-digit game for much of the fourth quarter, Booker and Chris Paul (17 points in the fourth) combined to slam the door shut on the comeback effort. Thanks to a hot start from the Kentucky product, Phoenix jumped out to a 28-16 first-quarter lead and was never truly pushed in a game in which it shot 53.8 percent from the field as a team. Expect Booker and Paul to continue to lead the way for the Suns, who remain the clear favorites to emerge from the Western Conference for the second straight year.

