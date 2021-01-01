Booker scored 25 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT) to go with three rebounds, seven assists, a block and six turnovers in 35 minutes of Thursday's 106-95 win over Utah.

Booker notched his fourth straight game eclipsing 20 points en route to leading the Suns in points on Thursday. The guard continues to struggle a bit turning the ball over, but he's the primary scorer for the team and will continue to be as he doesn't have the burden of distributing the ball this season with Chris Paul on the roster.