Booker ended with 25 points (9-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 99-98 win over the Warriors.

Booker started off slow in this one, going into the halftime tunnel with just two points on 1-for-7 shooting, but he caught fire during the second half and hit some clutch shots down the stretch in the narrow win. Booker commented after the game that the reason for the improved second-half play was due to him shedding some protective shorts he was wearing that were restricting his movement in an effort to protect his groin, and he confirmed he would no longer be sporting the "court shorts." Booker has played well since coming back from the groin injury, and he'll look to keep it going in a rematch with the Warriors on Saturday.