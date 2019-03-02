Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 26 points in Friday's loss
Booker finished with 26 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Pelicans.
Booker didn't shoot the ball particularly well from the field and committed six turnovers but earned a ton of trips to the charity stripe and contributed across every category except blocks. The sprained toe that had him listed on the injury report didn't appear to bother Booker, though those in daily leagues may want to keep tabs on his status heading into Saturday's tilt versus the Lakers.
