Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 27 points despite injury

Booker totaled 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, one rebound, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Booker returned after suffering a lower-back contusion to finish with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He appeared to be fine but the Suns will be careful with their superstar and owners will need to check in prior to Monday's game against the Warriors.

