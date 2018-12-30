Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 27 points despite injury
Booker totaled 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, one rebound, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Nuggets.
Booker returned after suffering a lower-back contusion to finish with 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He appeared to be fine but the Suns will be careful with their superstar and owners will need to check in prior to Monday's game against the Warriors.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Suffers back injury, stays in game•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Team-high scoring haul in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Nets 35 points Wednesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Close to a double-double Sunday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Posts 33 points, 14 dimes in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Nice all-around effort in victory•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...