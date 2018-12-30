Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 27 points despite injury

Booker totaled 27 points (11-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, one rebound, and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 122-118 loss to the Nuggets.

