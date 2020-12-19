Booker racked up 27 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT) along with five rebounds and four assists in a preseason loss to the Lakers on Friday.

Booker helped stake Phoenix to a large early lead against the defending champions, though the Suns were ultimately defeated by a single point. The shooting guard was responsible for seven turnovers, but his efficiency from the field was encouraging after he shot 4-for-10 in Wednesday's matchup between the same squads. Booker will now prepare for a clash against the Mavericks in both teams' regular-season opener Wednesday.