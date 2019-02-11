Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 27 points in return

Booker finished with 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to Sacramento.

Booker returned after missing two games with a hamstring concern, ending with a team-high 27 points in the loss. He slotted straight back into the starting lineup and looked great on the floor. In what appears to be a worrying trend, Booker has had various stints on the sidelines with injuries. The Suns are going to be extra careful with their prized guard and future absence seem somewhat inevitable. As long as he is on the floor, he should be able to return top-25 value.