Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 27 points in return
Booker finished with 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 117-104 loss to Sacramento.
Booker returned after missing two games with a hamstring concern, ending with a team-high 27 points in the loss. He slotted straight back into the starting lineup and looked great on the floor. In what appears to be a worrying trend, Booker has had various stints on the sidelines with injuries. The Suns are going to be extra careful with their prized guard and future absence seem somewhat inevitable. As long as he is on the floor, he should be able to return top-25 value.
More News
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...