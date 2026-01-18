Booker logged 27 points (7-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 12-14 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Saturday's 106-99 victory over the Knicks.

Booker was in attack mode from the jump in this one, and he did a fantastic job of constantly putting pressure on the Knicks, creating contact and getting easy buckets at the charity stripe. He did appear to tweak his ankle late in the game, and while he was able to play through it, it wouldn't be shocking to see Booker pop up on the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Brooklyn, which will be the first of a back-to-back set. Managers can assume no news is good news on that front.