Booker totaled 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday's 100-93 victory over the Nuggets.

Booker struggled from deep but was efficient from inside the arc and finished second on the team in scoring behind Kevin Durant (30). Booker was excellent in March (15 games), posting 32.1 points, 4.9 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals with 55/40/86 shooting splits during that span.