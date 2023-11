Booker amassed 28 points (9-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 10-10 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Booker joined Kevin Durant with a standout performance to lift Phoenix's In-Season Tournament record to 2-1 in West Group A. After a five-game injury absence, Booker has been his usual productive self, averaging 27.3 points, 8.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds over the four-game span.