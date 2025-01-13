Booker totaled 30 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-113 victory over the Hornets.

Booker led the Suns in scoring but also excelled as a playmaker, with his eight assists leading the way for the team as well. The star guard has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games, averaging 30.8 points, 8.5 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game during that span. He's expected to remain as the Suns' go-to scoring weapon going forward even when sharing the court with the likes of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, who was recently demoted to a bench role.