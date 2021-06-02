Booker delivered 30 points (13-23 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Lakers.

Booker was coming off two quiet games, but he bounced back admirably here and recorded his third 30-point game of the current series. The star shooting guard showed massive improvement across the board in this one and should carry the Suns moving forward -- at least on the offensive side of the ball. He's averaging 26.2 points per game during the current series.