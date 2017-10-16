Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 31 in return to floor
Booker (knee) recorded 31 points (10-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, and six assists across 30 minutes in Friday's preseason finale against Brisbane.
Booker had been dealing with a right knee bruise that held him out of the Suns' game Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, but it ended up being a minor injury and the shooting guard returned to the floor in impressive fashion Friday. Expect Booker to be a full go for the team's season opener against Portland on Wednesday.
