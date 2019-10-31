Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 31 on birthday

Booker posted 31 points (10-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Warriors.

Booker topped 30 points for the second time this season in Wednesday's dismantling of Golden State. The fifth-year guard's having yet another excellent season and is averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 threes in 35.0 minutes during the season's early days. Of note, Booker's shot better than 50 percent from the field in 3-of-5 games so far and is hitting 47.3 percent of his shots from the field this season, though he's also shooting an unspectacular 33.3 percent from behind the arc so far.