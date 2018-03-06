Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 31 points in 33 minutes
Booker registered 31 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes Monday in Phoenix's loss to Miami.
Booker is one of few bright spots on a floundering Suns team that has just been eliminated from playoff contention, again. For those who own Booker stock in fantasy hoops, the lack of talent on the Suns roster is a positive. He is the focal point of the offense and restrictions are limited. The young wing has seen a spike in usage each year of his career, and his percentages from the field have improved as well.
