Booker produced 31 points (12-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 win over the Timberwolves.

Booker was impressive in his return from a five-game absence, leading the Suns in scoring and looking active on both ends of the court. Booker has been limited to just three games this season, but he has scored at least 30 points in each of those outings and should be an absolute stud in fantasy if he's able to stay healthy, which has been a big "if" for him at this point.