Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 33 points in Tuesday's win

Booker contributed 33 points (10-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 104-99 win over the Bulls.

Booker was on fire in his return from a one-game absence with a toe injury, pouring in 30 points or more for the eighth time in 21 appearances this season. The 21-year-old shooting guard continues to fill it up for the lowly Suns, and he is managing career bests in most categories through the first quarter of the campaign.