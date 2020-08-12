Booker posted 35 points (11-24 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-12 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Tuesday's win over the 76ers.

Booker has been the best player in the league since the NBA restarted July 30, leading the Suns to a 7-0 record in the bubble and scoring 30 or more points in five of his last six games. It remains to be seen if the Suns will reach the postseason, but it wouldn't be due to their lack of trying and Booker is doing everything in his power to power Phoenix to the playoffs with a series of sizzling scoring performances.