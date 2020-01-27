Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 36 versus Grizzlies

Booker amassed 36 points (11-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Grizzlies.

Booker has scored at least 30 in 12 of the last 16 games, this after doing so seven times across his first 27 appearances this season. He has been absolutely sensational here in January, and he'll look to keep it rolling during Tuesday's tilt against the Mavericks.