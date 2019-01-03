Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 37 points in loss
Booker tallied 37 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), eight assists, and two rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 loss to the 76ers.
Booker continues to put forth his best James Harden impersonation, operating as the primary scorer and top playmaker on a nightly basis. Like Harden, there's usually not much left in the tank for Booker to contribute much on the defensive end, though he is at least averaging a career high in steals per game (1.1).
