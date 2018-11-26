Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 37 points in loss

Booker scored 37 points (14-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five assists and four rebounds across 37 minutes in Sunday's loss to Detroit.

Booker has been on a tear of late, averaging 31.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting from the field over his past four games. Booker has taken on a larger playmaking role this year, and is averaging 7.3 assists per game, nearly three more than he did last year. Booker is complementing this uptick in distribution with his usually strong scoring numbers -- 24.1 points and 2.5 threes per game -- as well as a career-high 1.2 steals, and is cementing himself as one of the elite fantasy players in the entire NBA.