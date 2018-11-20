Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 37 points in Monday's loss

Booker finished with 37 points (13-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.

Booker broke out of his four-game scoring slump, in which he averaged 15.0 points on a combined 21-of-60 from the field. To his credit, Booker did hand out a career high assist total in both of the last two games, as he has taken his playmaking to the next level.