Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 37 points in Monday's loss
Booker finished with 37 points (13-28 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.
Booker broke out of his four-game scoring slump, in which he averaged 15.0 points on a combined 21-of-60 from the field. To his credit, Booker did hand out a career high assist total in both of the last two games, as he has taken his playmaking to the next level.
More News
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Hands out 12 assists in loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Double-doubles in upset victory•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Drops 19 points in loss Monday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for 38 points in overtime loss•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Plays 36 minutes Tuesday•
-
Suns' Devin Booker: Still dealing with hamstring discomfort•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.