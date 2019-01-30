Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 38 points in Tuesday's loss
Booker exploded for 38 points (14-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, and two steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 126-124 loss to the Spurs.
Booker was sensational despite finishing with nearly as many turnovers (six) as assists, as he was extremely efficient as a scorer while contributing in every category except blocks. Booker has scored at least 30 points in four of the last eight games, and he'll continue to carry the offense so long as he stays healthy.
