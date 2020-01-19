Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 39, nears triple-double
Booker exploded for 39 points (12-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 14-15 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 123-119 win over the Celtics.
Booker was dominant, providing extremely efficient offense while earning no shortage of trips to the charity stripe. He finished one dime shy of a triple-double and scored 39 for the second time in the last three tilts. Moreover, though Booker has only five double-doubles through 39 appearances, he's producing essentially the same averages as last year but on better efficiency, including career-high percentages from the field and free throw line.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.