Suns' Devin Booker: Scores 44, nears triple-double

Booker blew up for 44 points (13-24 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 13-13 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and two steals in 42 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime win versus the Pelicans.

Booker was absolutely superb, finishing with season highs in scoring and minutes while falling one dime and two boards shy of a triple-double. It's the second time this season that Booker has posted at least 40 points, and it's the fifth time he has handed out at least nine dimes. Finally competing for a playoff spot in this his fifth season, Booker and company will look to build on this effort during Saturday's matchup versus the Rockets.