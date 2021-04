Booker dropped 45 points (17-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

It was the highest scoring night of the season for Booker, who topped 40 points for the second time on the year. Over his last 12 games since the break, Booker is averaging 27.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.1 made three-pointers.