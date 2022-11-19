Booker posted 49 points (16-31 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 15-15 FT), eight rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Friday's 134-133 loss to Utah.

Booker scored 45 of his game high 49 points in the first three quarters before getting smothered by Jazz defenders in the fourth. While he only went 2-for-9 from beyond the arc, he shot the ball well overall, including knocking down all 15 of his free throw attempts. The Suns guard also matched his season best with 10 assists and came up just two rebounds short of a triple-double. After Friday's loss, Booker is averaging 28.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.