Booker totaled 34 points (12-17 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists in the Suns' 132-100 victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

Booker was super efficient in a blowout victory. The guard has been very consistent of late, scoring at least 20 points in 11-of-12 games after missing four contests due to a hamstring injury. Phoenix has won nine-of-10, and Booker has led the way with 27.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game on 54.6 percent shooting and 46 percent from three.