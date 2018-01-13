Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points Friday

Booker scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and nine turnovers in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to Houston.

Despite averaging 26.8 points in the eight games since returning to the lineup, Booker is turning the ball over 5.1 times per game during this span. After setting a season-high with nine turnovers Friday, the guard's season average is now up to a career-high 3.6 turnovers per game. Turnovers have been an issue all season long for Booker, but he has turned it over at least five times in five of his previous eight games. On Friday, the scoring, rebounding and assist numbers were there, but the turnovers put a damper on what was otherwise a solid, all-around night for Booker.