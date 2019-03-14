Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 27 points in loss

Booker totaled 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 loss to Utah.

Booker led all scorers Wednesday, closing the game with 27 points on 9-of-20 shooting. Booker has scored at least 22 points in 10 straight games, also upping his assist rate in that time. Booker has been dynamic this season, with a number of injuries being the only downside when analyzing his overall value.