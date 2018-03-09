Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 30 points
Booker scored 30 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-87 loss to Oklahoma City.
In his last seven games, Booker has averaged 32.0 points while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. During this span, the guard is also averaging 25.0 shots per game. In addition, Booker has made at least three three pointers in six of his last seven games. From beyond the arc, he is shooting 43.3 percent on 8.5 three-point attempts during this same stretch of games. Altogether, Booker is shooting in high volumes while setting a high scoring average as of late. With Phoenix struggling to compete on a nightly basis, Booker is one of the few current players that the Suns will look to build around in the future.
