Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 33 in Friday's win

Booker scored 33 points (13-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding four assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Friday's 122-113 win over the Lakers.

He continues to emerge as one of the NBA's top scorers without Eric Bledsoe to curtail his usage, and Booker's now averaging 25.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 boards and 2.8 three-pointers over his last 12 games. Expect the 21-year-old to continue doing his best to carry the Suns' offense on his back.