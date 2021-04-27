Booker notched 33 points (14-26 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 41 minutes in Monday's win over the Knicks.

Booker carried the Suns offensively in this one, as Phoenix ended the Knicks' nine-game winning streak with the former Kentucky standout leading the way. Booker has now scored at least 30 points in back-to-back games while shooting at least 50 percent in both contests, and that's a nice bounce-back effort following a previous stretch of six games between April 13 and April 22 where he couldn't crack the 20-point mark four times.