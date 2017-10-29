Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 34 in loss

Booker recorded 34 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-107 loss to Portland.

Booker put the team on his back in this game, almost carrying Phoenix to an upset victory in Portland. With Eric Bledsoe (coach's decision) currently not in the rotation, Booker is going to be called upon to do all the heavy-lifting for the team. His scoring is always going to be the strongest facet of his game, in both fantasy and reality. However, he is currently averaging 6.2 rebounds per game, almost double his numbers from last season. If he can add this to his game on a permanent basis, his value should see a nice bump.