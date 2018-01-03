Suns' Devin Booker: Scores game-high 34 points Tuesday
Booker scored 34 points (9-17 FG, 2-3 3PT, 14-15 FT) to go with five rebounds, seven assists, three steals and eight turnovers across 42 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 win against Atlanta.
Despite scoring a game-high 34 points, Booker turned the ball over a season-high eight times Tuesday. The guard is averaging a career-high 3.4 turnovers on the season. However, Booker did fill out the stat sheet in other ways, including a season-high three steals. In addition, Booker made the most of his season-high 15 trips to the line, making a season-high 14 free throws. Aside from the turnovers on Tuesday, Booker is on a solid run of 31.0 points, 5.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the four games since returning from injury.
