Booker totaled 36 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists, six rebounds and one steal in a 133-130 victory over the Rockets on Monday.

Booker's impressive stretch of scoring continued, as he scored 32-plus points for the fourth time in his last five games. The guard scored 18 of his points in the fourth quarter, as the Suns held off a second-half comeback by the Rockets. Booker has been very effective from three and getting to the line over his last five games, making 47.2 percent of his shots from distance and 92.7 percent of his free throws.