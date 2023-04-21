Booker recorded 45 points (18-29 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 45 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Clippers in Game 3 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

After scoring 26 points in the Game 1 loss, Booker has posted 38 and 45 points, respectively, during the Suns' first two postseason wins this season. The All-Star shooting guard also stepped up defensively Thursday, recording multiple tallies in each defensive category while grabbing a playoff-high six boards. If Kawhi Leonard (knee) remains sidelined with Paul George (knee) during Saturday's Game 4, Booker and Kevin Durant should be able to exploit favorable matchups once again.

