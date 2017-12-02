Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-high 38 points
Booker scored 38 points (16-29 FG, 3-8 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes in Saturday's 116-111 loss to Boston.
With Saturday's season-high 38 points, Booker further added to his career-high scoring pace of 23.6 points per game. The Phoenix guard led the way in the first half on 8-of-11 shooting for 21 points at the break. In the second half, Booker's shot efficiency dipped below 50.0 percent, shooting 8-of-18 from the floor for 17 points in the second half. Booker's offensive output on Saturday capped off a seven game stretch in which the guard is averaging 25.5 points.
