Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-high 40 points
Booker scored 40 points (15-19 FG, 3-4 3PT, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block during Phoenix's 114-109 win over Philadelphia on Monday night.
Booker has scored at least 20 points in six of seven outings this season and while he has been extremely efficient all season long, he only needed 19 shots to reach the 40-point mark here. Shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep so far, Booker's high-scoring totals and impressive efficiency should keep him as one of the league's premier scoring threats going forward. He will aim to extend his sizzling run of play Thursday against the Heat.
