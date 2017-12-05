Suns' Devin Booker: Scores season-high 46 points
Booker scored 46 points (17-32, 5-8 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 39 minutes in Monday's 115-101 win over Philadelphia.
Booker, once again, unloaded from the floor, sinking 17-of-32 for a season-high 46 points. After Monday's action, the Phoenix guard is averaging 304 points in his last five games. This small sample size is indicative of how potent Booker can be. As a result, Booker is a high volume shooter, averaging 18.9 shots per games.
