Booker chipped in 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and five assists over 30 minutes during Monday's 130-111 loss to the Mavericks.

Booker struggled in the blowout loss, scoring a season-low 11 points, which also ended a streak of 11 games scoring 20-plus points. This will likely be just a blip on the radar for Booker, who is in the midst of his best fantasy season while Chris Paul (heel) continues to miss time. In eight-category formats, Booker is the ninth-ranked player in total production.