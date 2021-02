Booker notched 23 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's win over the Pelicans.

Booker has scored at least 22 points in six straight games, and the former Kentucky star continues to show he's one of the deadliest scorers in The Association. Booker has also displayed excellent accuracy during this six-game prolific run, as he's made 53.6 percent of his field-goal attempts during that stretch.