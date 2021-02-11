Booker notched 30 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bucks.

Booker reached the 30-point mark in back-to-back contests for the first time this season, and he has surpassed the 20-point mark in five of his six games since returning from a four-game absence last month. Booker should remain as the Suns' go-to player on offense, and while his numbers have decreased a bit compared to last season, he continues to be an elite fantasy performer in most formats.