Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 17 points Wednesday

Booker scored 17 points (4-13 FG, 2-7 3PT, 7-8 FT) to go with two rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 134-111 loss to Denver.

Despite leading the team with 17 points, Booker was less than efficient from floor, shooting 30.7 percent. However, the guard was solid from the free throw line, sinking 7-of-8 shots. Wednesday's 17 points snapped a four game stretch in which Booker scored at least 26 points for an average of 31.0 points. He will look to bounce back as a shooter and scorer when Phoenix takes on San Antonio on Friday.