Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 22 in win

Booker produced 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 117-115 win over the Kings.

Booker was deployed in his usual two-guard spot despite the absence of Eric Bledsoe (team decision), a condition that's expected to become permanent. The third-year sharpshooter could see a considerable boost in usage without Bledsoe next to him, although rookie Mike James, who was impressive while starting at the point against the Kings, could prove to be a very capable replacement that can take pressure off Booker. At a minimum, Booker retains plenty of fantasy value despite his team's overall state of disarray, and Monday's effort notably included a season-best 50.0 percent success rate from the field.