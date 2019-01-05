Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 23 points in loss
Booker totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), four assists, and three rebounds during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Clippers.
On the surface, Booker had a nice line Friday but there were some negatives in the performance. He failed to deliver a single defensive stat while shooting just 6-of-11 from the free-throw line. The lack of defense is something we have seen before, however, the free-throw issue is likely an outlier and nothing to be concerned about.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...