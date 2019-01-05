Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 23 points in loss

Booker totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), four assists, and three rebounds during Friday's 121-111 loss to the Clippers.

On the surface, Booker had a nice line Friday but there were some negatives in the performance. He failed to deliver a single defensive stat while shooting just 6-of-11 from the free-throw line. The lack of defense is something we have seen before, however, the free-throw issue is likely an outlier and nothing to be concerned about.