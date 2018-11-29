Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 23 points in loss

Booker finished with 23 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-99 loss to the Clippers.

Booker started and played 35 minutes despite some concern over a toe injury. He didn't appear bothered by the injury and dropped a team-high 23 points in the loss. Perhaps the biggest news to come out of the night for the Suns was the release of Isaiah Canaan. This is likely going to mean one of two things. Booker will remain as the starting point-guard moving forward or Elie Okobo may move into the starting lineup. Either way, Booker is going to be fine and will be looking for a big game Friday in a favorable matchup against the Magic.