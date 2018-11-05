Suns' Devin Booker: Scores team-high 25 points in rare victory
Booker totaled 25 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 9-10 FT), and seven assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Grizzlies.
Booker managed a team-high 25 points Sunday, helping the Suns to just their second win of the season. He continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury but has now played at least 34 minutes in each of his two games since returning. The lack of defensive stats is a bit of a worry but the points and assists are certainly trending in the right direction.
