Booker closed Saturday's 113-105 victory over the Warriors with 27 points (8-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals over 38 minutes.
Booker led the Suns in scoring Saturday, ahead of Kevin Durant and Tyus Jones, but seeing him perform at a high level should be the standard now for Booker, who has adjusted well to life by playing in an off-the-ball role with Jones as the point guard. Booker's fantasy numbers haven't suffered this season, and he's scored at least 26 points in each of his last four games, representing his longest streak of the season in terms of scoring prowess.
