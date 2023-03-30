Booker registered 29 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 12-15 FT), three rebounds, five assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 victory over Minnesota.

Booker shot more free throws than the entire Timberwolves team Wednesday night and capitalized on those opportunities en route to a team-high 29 points. He also displayed his defensive versatility by tying his second-highest steals total of the season with four. Booker has scored at least 24 points in 13 of his 14 March appearances, averaging 32.4 points, 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals with 55/42/86 shooting splits during that stretch.